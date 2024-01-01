5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Zambian kwacha

Convert VND to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5,000 vnd
5.20 zmw

₫1.000 VND = ZK0.001039 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9311.3521,377.561.37536.776157.15
1 AUD0.66210.6170.895912.3580.9124.357104.08
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4511,479.161.47639.488168.74
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,019.241.01727.21116.274

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / ZMW
1000 VND1,03920 ZMW
2000 VND2,07840 ZMW
5000 VND5,19600 ZMW
10000 VND10,39200 ZMW
20000 VND20,78400 ZMW
50000 VND51,96000 ZMW
100000 VND103,92000 ZMW
200000 VND207,84000 ZMW
500000 VND519,60000 ZMW
1000000 VND1.039,20000 ZMW
2000000 VND2.078,40000 ZMW
5000000 VND5.196,00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Vietnamese Dong
1 ZMW962,27400 VND
5 ZMW4.811,37000 VND
10 ZMW9.622,74000 VND
20 ZMW19.245,48000 VND
50 ZMW48.113,70000 VND
100 ZMW96.227,40000 VND
250 ZMW240.568,50000 VND
500 ZMW481.137,00000 VND
1000 ZMW962.274,00000 VND
2000 ZMW1.924.548,00000 VND
5000 ZMW4.811.370,00000 VND
10000 ZMW9.622.740,00000 VND