Convert VND to XPF at the real exchange rate

20,000 Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs

20,000 vnd
87 xpf

₫1.000 VND = ₣0.004356 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFP Franc
1000 VND4,35587 XPF
2000 VND8,71174 XPF
5000 VND21,77935 XPF
10000 VND43,55870 XPF
20000 VND87,11740 XPF
50000 VND217,79350 XPF
100000 VND435,58700 XPF
200000 VND871,17400 XPF
500000 VND2.177,93500 XPF
1000000 VND4.355,87000 XPF
2000000 VND8.711,74000 XPF
5000000 VND21.779,35000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 XPF229,57500 VND
5 XPF1.147,87500 VND
10 XPF2.295,75000 VND
20 XPF4.591,50000 VND
50 XPF11.478,75000 VND
100 XPF22.957,50000 VND
250 XPF57.393,75000 VND
500 XPF114.787,50000 VND
1000 XPF229.575,00000 VND
2000 XPF459.150,00000 VND
5000 XPF1.147.875,00000 VND
10000 XPF2.295.750,00000 VND