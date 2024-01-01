Convert VND to SGD at the real exchange rate

10,000 vnd
0.53 sgd

₫1.000 VND = S$0.00005311 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Singapore Dollar
1000 VND0,05311 SGD
2000 VND0,10622 SGD
5000 VND0,26555 SGD
10000 VND0,53111 SGD
20000 VND1,06222 SGD
50000 VND2,65555 SGD
100000 VND5,31109 SGD
200000 VND10,62218 SGD
500000 VND26,55545 SGD
1000000 VND53,11090 SGD
2000000 VND106,22180 SGD
5000000 VND265,55450 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SGD18.828,50000 VND
5 SGD94.142,50000 VND
10 SGD188.285,00000 VND
20 SGD376.570,00000 VND
50 SGD941.425,00000 VND
100 SGD1.882.850,00000 VND
250 SGD4.707.125,00000 VND
500 SGD9.414.250,00000 VND
1000 SGD18.828.500,00000 VND
2000 SGD37.657.000,00000 VND
5000 SGD94.142.500,00000 VND
10000 SGD188.285.000,00000 VND