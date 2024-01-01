Convert VND to RWF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs

10,000 vnd
514 rwf

₫1.000 VND = R₣0.05141 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
1000 VND51,41180 RWF
2000 VND102,82360 RWF
5000 VND257,05900 RWF
10000 VND514,11800 RWF
20000 VND1.028,23600 RWF
50000 VND2.570,59000 RWF
100000 VND5.141,18000 RWF
200000 VND10.282,36000 RWF
500000 VND25.705,90000 RWF
1000000 VND51.411,80000 RWF
2000000 VND102.823,60000 RWF
5000000 VND257.059,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 RWF19,45080 VND
5 RWF97,25400 VND
10 RWF194,50800 VND
20 RWF389,01600 VND
50 RWF972,54000 VND
100 RWF1.945,08000 VND
250 RWF4.862,70000 VND
500 RWF9.725,40000 VND
1000 RWF19.450,80000 VND
2000 RWF38.901,60000 VND
5000 RWF97.254,00000 VND
10000 RWF194.508,00000 VND