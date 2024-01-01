Convert VND to RWF at the real exchange rate
5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
|1000 VND
|51,41180 RWF
|2000 VND
|102,82360 RWF
|5000 VND
|257,05900 RWF
|10000 VND
|514,11800 RWF
|20000 VND
|1.028,23600 RWF
|50000 VND
|2.570,59000 RWF
|100000 VND
|5.141,18000 RWF
|200000 VND
|10.282,36000 RWF
|500000 VND
|25.705,90000 RWF
|1000000 VND
|51.411,80000 RWF
|2000000 VND
|102.823,60000 RWF
|5000000 VND
|257.059,00000 RWF
|Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 RWF
|19,45080 VND
|5 RWF
|97,25400 VND
|10 RWF
|194,50800 VND
|20 RWF
|389,01600 VND
|50 RWF
|972,54000 VND
|100 RWF
|1.945,08000 VND
|250 RWF
|4.862,70000 VND
|500 RWF
|9.725,40000 VND
|1000 RWF
|19.450,80000 VND
|2000 RWF
|38.901,60000 VND
|5000 RWF
|97.254,00000 VND
|10000 RWF
|194.508,00000 VND