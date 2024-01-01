Convert VND to PKR at the real exchange rate
5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
|1000 VND
|10,95200 PKR
|2000 VND
|21,90400 PKR
|5000 VND
|54,76000 PKR
|10000 VND
|109,52000 PKR
|20000 VND
|219,04000 PKR
|50000 VND
|547,60000 PKR
|100000 VND
|1.095,20000 PKR
|200000 VND
|2.190,40000 PKR
|500000 VND
|5.476,00000 PKR
|1000000 VND
|10.952,00000 PKR
|2000000 VND
|21.904,00000 PKR
|5000000 VND
|54.760,00000 PKR
|Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PKR
|91,30760 VND
|5 PKR
|456,53800 VND
|10 PKR
|913,07600 VND
|20 PKR
|1.826,15200 VND
|50 PKR
|4.565,38000 VND
|100 PKR
|9.130,76000 VND
|250 PKR
|22.826,90000 VND
|500 PKR
|45.653,80000 VND
|1000 PKR
|91.307,60000 VND
|2000 PKR
|182.615,20000 VND
|5000 PKR
|456.538,00000 VND
|10000 PKR
|913.076,00000 VND