Convert VND to PKR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees

1,000 vnd
10.95 pkr

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.01095 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.561.37436.747157.105
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896913.1410.91224.376104.216
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.221.47639.461168.705
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.961.01727.201116.292

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
1000 VND10,95200 PKR
2000 VND21,90400 PKR
5000 VND54,76000 PKR
10000 VND109,52000 PKR
20000 VND219,04000 PKR
50000 VND547,60000 PKR
100000 VND1.095,20000 PKR
200000 VND2.190,40000 PKR
500000 VND5.476,00000 PKR
1000000 VND10.952,00000 PKR
2000000 VND21.904,00000 PKR
5000000 VND54.760,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 PKR91,30760 VND
5 PKR456,53800 VND
10 PKR913,07600 VND
20 PKR1.826,15200 VND
50 PKR4.565,38000 VND
100 PKR9.130,76000 VND
250 PKR22.826,90000 VND
500 PKR45.653,80000 VND
1000 PKR91.307,60000 VND
2000 PKR182.615,20000 VND
5000 PKR456.538,00000 VND
10000 PKR913.076,00000 VND