Convert VND to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus

5,00,000 vnd
347.87 mdl

₫1.000 VND = L0.0006957 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
1000 VND0,69573 MDL
2000 VND1,39147 MDL
5000 VND3,47867 MDL
10000 VND6,95734 MDL
20000 VND13,91468 MDL
50000 VND34,78670 MDL
100000 VND69,57340 MDL
200000 VND139,14680 MDL
500000 VND347,86700 MDL
1000000 VND695,73400 MDL
2000000 VND1.391,46800 MDL
5000000 VND3.478,67000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 MDL1.437,33000 VND
5 MDL7.186,65000 VND
10 MDL14.373,30000 VND
20 MDL28.746,60000 VND
50 MDL71.866,50000 VND
100 MDL143.733,00000 VND
250 MDL359.332,50000 VND
500 MDL718.665,00000 VND
1000 MDL1.437.330,00000 VND
2000 MDL2.874.660,00000 VND
5000 MDL7.186.650,00000 VND
10000 MDL14.373.300,00000 VND