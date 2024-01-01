Convert VND to MDL at the real exchange rate
20,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
|1000 VND
|0,69573 MDL
|2000 VND
|1,39147 MDL
|5000 VND
|3,47867 MDL
|10000 VND
|6,95734 MDL
|20000 VND
|13,91468 MDL
|50000 VND
|34,78670 MDL
|100000 VND
|69,57340 MDL
|200000 VND
|139,14680 MDL
|500000 VND
|347,86700 MDL
|1000000 VND
|695,73400 MDL
|2000000 VND
|1.391,46800 MDL
|5000000 VND
|3.478,67000 MDL
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MDL
|1.437,33000 VND
|5 MDL
|7.186,65000 VND
|10 MDL
|14.373,30000 VND
|20 MDL
|28.746,60000 VND
|50 MDL
|71.866,50000 VND
|100 MDL
|143.733,00000 VND
|250 MDL
|359.332,50000 VND
|500 MDL
|718.665,00000 VND
|1000 MDL
|1.437.330,00000 VND
|2000 MDL
|2.874.660,00000 VND
|5000 MDL
|7.186.650,00000 VND
|10000 MDL
|14.373.300,00000 VND