Convert VND to JPY at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Japanese yen

2,000 vnd
12 jpy

₫1.000 VND = ¥0.006174 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,376.021.37436.77157.045
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.9890.91224.397104.199
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.641.47639.485168.65
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.481.01727.216116.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Japanese Yen
1000 VND6,17357 JPY
2000 VND12,34714 JPY
5000 VND30,86785 JPY
10000 VND61,73570 JPY
20000 VND123,47140 JPY
50000 VND308,67850 JPY
100000 VND617,35700 JPY
200000 VND1.234,71400 JPY
500000 VND3.086,78500 JPY
1000000 VND6.173,57000 JPY
2000000 VND12.347,14000 JPY
5000000 VND30.867,85000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vietnamese Dong
100 JPY16.198,10000 VND
1000 JPY161.981,00000 VND
1500 JPY242.971,50000 VND
2000 JPY323.962,00000 VND
3000 JPY485.943,00000 VND
5000 JPY809.905,00000 VND
5400 JPY874.697,40000 VND
10000 JPY1.619.810,00000 VND
15000 JPY2.429.715,00000 VND
20000 JPY3.239.620,00000 VND
25000 JPY4.049.525,00000 VND
30000 JPY4.859.430,00000 VND