Convert VND to IDR at the real exchange rate
2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Indonesian rupiahs
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Indonesian rupiahs
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indonesian Rupiah
|1000 VND
|639,58700 IDR
|2000 VND
|1.279,17400 IDR
|5000 VND
|3.197,93500 IDR
|10000 VND
|6.395,87000 IDR
|20000 VND
|12.791,74000 IDR
|50000 VND
|31.979,35000 IDR
|100000 VND
|63.958,70000 IDR
|200000 VND
|127.917,40000 IDR
|500000 VND
|319.793,50000 IDR
|1000000 VND
|639.587,00000 IDR
|2000000 VND
|1.279.174,00000 IDR
|5000000 VND
|3.197.935,00000 IDR