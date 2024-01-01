Convert VND to IDR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Indonesian rupiahs

2,000 vnd
1,279.17 idr

₫1.000 VND = Rp0.6396 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indonesian Rupiah
1000 VND639,58700 IDR
2000 VND1.279,17400 IDR
5000 VND3.197,93500 IDR
10000 VND6.395,87000 IDR
20000 VND12.791,74000 IDR
50000 VND31.979,35000 IDR
100000 VND63.958,70000 IDR
200000 VND127.917,40000 IDR
500000 VND319.793,50000 IDR
1000000 VND639.587,00000 IDR
2000000 VND1.279.174,00000 IDR
5000000 VND3.197.935,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vietnamese Dong
1 IDR1,56351 VND
5 IDR7,81755 VND
10 IDR15,63510 VND
20 IDR31,27020 VND
50 IDR78,17550 VND
100 IDR156,35100 VND
250 IDR390,87750 VND
500 IDR781,75500 VND
1000 IDR1.563,51000 VND
2000 IDR3.127,02000 VND
5000 IDR7.817,55000 VND
10000 IDR15.635,10000 VND