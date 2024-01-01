50,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert VND to HKD at the real exchange rate

50,00,000 vnd
1,535.18 hkd

₫1.000 VND = $0.0003070 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39
 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.921.37436.751157.045
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.8540.91224.382104.192
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.671.47639.468168.655
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.411.01727.201116.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hong Kong Dollar
1000 VND0,30704 HKD
2000 VND0,61407 HKD
5000 VND1,53518 HKD
10000 VND3,07035 HKD
20000 VND6,14070 HKD
50000 VND15,35175 HKD
100000 VND30,70350 HKD
200000 VND61,40700 HKD
500000 VND153,51750 HKD
1000000 VND307,03500 HKD
2000000 VND614,07000 HKD
5000000 VND1.535,17500 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
100 HKD325.696,00000 VND
200 HKD651.392,00000 VND
300 HKD977.088,00000 VND
500 HKD1.628.480,00000 VND
1000 HKD3.256.960,00000 VND
2000 HKD6.513.920,00000 VND
2500 HKD8.142.400,00000 VND
3000 HKD9.770.880,00000 VND
4000 HKD13.027.840,00000 VND
5000 HKD16.284.800,00000 VND
10000 HKD32.569.600,00000 VND
20000 HKD65.139.200,00000 VND