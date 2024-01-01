2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Hong Kong dollars
Convert VND to HKD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hong Kong Dollar
|1000 VND
|0,30704 HKD
|2000 VND
|0,61407 HKD
|5000 VND
|1,53518 HKD
|10000 VND
|3,07035 HKD
|20000 VND
|6,14070 HKD
|50000 VND
|15,35175 HKD
|100000 VND
|30,70350 HKD
|200000 VND
|61,40700 HKD
|500000 VND
|153,51750 HKD
|1000000 VND
|307,03500 HKD
|2000000 VND
|614,07000 HKD
|5000000 VND
|1.535,17500 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|100 HKD
|325.696,00000 VND
|200 HKD
|651.392,00000 VND
|300 HKD
|977.088,00000 VND
|500 HKD
|1.628.480,00000 VND
|1000 HKD
|3.256.960,00000 VND
|2000 HKD
|6.513.920,00000 VND
|2500 HKD
|8.142.400,00000 VND
|3000 HKD
|9.770.880,00000 VND
|4000 HKD
|13.027.840,00000 VND
|5000 HKD
|16.284.800,00000 VND
|10000 HKD
|32.569.600,00000 VND
|20000 HKD
|65.139.200,00000 VND