Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Georgian laris
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Georgian Lari
|1000 VND
|0,11270 GEL
|2000 VND
|0,22540 GEL
|5000 VND
|0,56350 GEL
|10000 VND
|1,12700 GEL
|20000 VND
|2,25400 GEL
|50000 VND
|5,63500 GEL
|100000 VND
|11,27000 GEL
|200000 VND
|22,54000 GEL
|500000 VND
|56,35000 GEL
|1000000 VND
|112,70000 GEL
|2000000 VND
|225,40000 GEL
|5000000 VND
|563,50000 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vietnamese Dong
|1 GEL
|8.873,10000 VND
|5 GEL
|44.365,50000 VND
|10 GEL
|88.731,00000 VND
|20 GEL
|177.462,00000 VND
|50 GEL
|443.655,00000 VND
|100 GEL
|887.310,00000 VND
|250 GEL
|2.218.275,00000 VND
|500 GEL
|4.436.550,00000 VND
|1000 GEL
|8.873.100,00000 VND
|2000 GEL
|17.746.200,00000 VND
|5000 GEL
|44.365.500,00000 VND
|10000 GEL
|88.731.000,00000 VND