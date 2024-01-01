Convert VND to GEL at the real exchange rate

2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Georgian laris

2,00,000 vnd
22.54 gel

₫1.000 VND = ₾0.0001127 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.131.37436.746157.005
1 AUD0.66410.6180.897912.4680.91224.383104.181
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,476.681.47639.46168.605
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,017.711.01727.195116.197

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Georgian Lari
1000 VND0,11270 GEL
2000 VND0,22540 GEL
5000 VND0,56350 GEL
10000 VND1,12700 GEL
20000 VND2,25400 GEL
50000 VND5,63500 GEL
100000 VND11,27000 GEL
200000 VND22,54000 GEL
500000 VND56,35000 GEL
1000000 VND112,70000 GEL
2000000 VND225,40000 GEL
5000000 VND563,50000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vietnamese Dong
1 GEL8.873,10000 VND
5 GEL44.365,50000 VND
10 GEL88.731,00000 VND
20 GEL177.462,00000 VND
50 GEL443.655,00000 VND
100 GEL887.310,00000 VND
250 GEL2.218.275,00000 VND
500 GEL4.436.550,00000 VND
1000 GEL8.873.100,00000 VND
2000 GEL17.746.200,00000 VND
5000 GEL44.365.500,00000 VND
10000 GEL88.731.000,00000 VND