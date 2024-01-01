Convert VND to DJF at the real exchange rate

50,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Djiboutian francs

50,00,000 vnd
34,930 djf

₫1.000 VND = Fdj0.006986 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.831.37436.746157.01
1 AUD0.66410.6180.897912.9320.91224.383104.184
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.441.47639.459168.6
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,018.191.01727.194116.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Djiboutian Franc
1000 VND6,98596 DJF
2000 VND13,97192 DJF
5000 VND34,92980 DJF
10000 VND69,85960 DJF
20000 VND139,71920 DJF
50000 VND349,29800 DJF
100000 VND698,59600 DJF
200000 VND1.397,19200 DJF
500000 VND3.492,98000 DJF
1000000 VND6.985,96000 DJF
2000000 VND13.971,92000 DJF
5000000 VND34.929,80000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 DJF143,14400 VND
5 DJF715,72000 VND
10 DJF1.431,44000 VND
20 DJF2.862,88000 VND
50 DJF7.157,20000 VND
100 DJF14.314,40000 VND
250 DJF35.786,00000 VND
500 DJF71.572,00000 VND
1000 DJF143.144,00000 VND
2000 DJF286.288,00000 VND
5000 DJF715.720,00000 VND
10000 DJF1.431.440,00000 VND