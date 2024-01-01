Convert VND to BND at the real exchange rate

5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Brunei dollars

5,00,000 vnd
26.55 bnd

₫1.000 VND = B$0.00005310 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.441.37436.749157.01
1 AUD0.66410.6180.897912.6730.91224.385104.184
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.151.47639.467168.625
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,018.011.01727.199116.209

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
1000 VND0,05310 BND
2000 VND0,10621 BND
5000 VND0,26552 BND
10000 VND0,53104 BND
20000 VND1,06208 BND
50000 VND2,65521 BND
100000 VND5,31041 BND
200000 VND10,62082 BND
500000 VND26,55205 BND
1000000 VND53,10410 BND
2000000 VND106,20820 BND
5000000 VND265,52050 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BND18.831,00000 VND
5 BND94.155,00000 VND
10 BND188.310,00000 VND
20 BND376.620,00000 VND
50 BND941.550,00000 VND
100 BND1.883.100,00000 VND
250 BND4.707.750,00000 VND
500 BND9.415.500,00000 VND
1000 BND18.831.000,00000 VND
2000 BND37.662.000,00000 VND
5000 BND94.155.000,00000 VND
10000 BND188.310.000,00000 VND