Convert VND to BND at the real exchange rate
50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Brunei dollars
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Brunei dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
|1000 VND
|0,05310 BND
|2000 VND
|0,10621 BND
|5000 VND
|0,26552 BND
|10000 VND
|0,53104 BND
|20000 VND
|1,06208 BND
|50000 VND
|2,65521 BND
|100000 VND
|5,31041 BND
|200000 VND
|10,62082 BND
|500000 VND
|26,55205 BND
|1000000 VND
|53,10410 BND
|2000000 VND
|106,20820 BND
|5000000 VND
|265,52050 BND
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BND
|18.831,00000 VND
|5 BND
|94.155,00000 VND
|10 BND
|188.310,00000 VND
|20 BND
|376.620,00000 VND
|50 BND
|941.550,00000 VND
|100 BND
|1.883.100,00000 VND
|250 BND
|4.707.750,00000 VND
|500 BND
|9.415.500,00000 VND
|1000 BND
|18.831.000,00000 VND
|2000 BND
|37.662.000,00000 VND
|5000 BND
|94.155.000,00000 VND
|10000 BND
|188.310.000,00000 VND