20 Uzbekistan soms to Ugandan shillings

Convert UZS to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 uzs
6 ugx

so'm1.000 UZS = Ush0.2956 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 UZS0,29559 UGX
5 UZS1,47796 UGX
10 UZS2,95591 UGX
20 UZS5,91182 UGX
50 UZS14,77955 UGX
100 UZS29,55910 UGX
250 UZS73,89775 UGX
500 UZS147,79550 UGX
1000 UZS295,59100 UGX
2000 UZS591,18200 UGX
5000 UZS1.477,95500 UGX
10000 UZS2.955,91000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 UGX3,38306 UZS
5 UGX16,91530 UZS
10 UGX33,83060 UZS
20 UGX67,66120 UZS
50 UGX169,15300 UZS
100 UGX338,30600 UZS
250 UGX845,76500 UZS
500 UGX1.691,53000 UZS
1000 UGX3.383,06000 UZS
2000 UGX6.766,12000 UZS
5000 UGX16.915,30000 UZS
10000 UGX33.830,60000 UZS