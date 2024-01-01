10 Uzbekistan soms to Romanian leus

Convert UZS to RON at the real exchange rate

10 uzs
0.00 ron

so'm1.000 UZS = L0.0003672 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7211.4751.6180.9619.738
1 GBP1.18911.276106.641.7541.9231.14123.46
1 USD0.9310.783183.5511.3741.5070.89418.381
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Romanian Leu
1 UZS0,00037 RON
5 UZS0,00184 RON
10 UZS0,00367 RON
20 UZS0,00734 RON
50 UZS0,01836 RON
100 UZS0,03672 RON
250 UZS0,09179 RON
500 UZS0,18358 RON
1000 UZS0,36716 RON
2000 UZS0,73433 RON
5000 UZS1,83582 RON
10000 UZS3,67163 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Uzbekistan Som
1 RON2.723,59000 UZS
5 RON13.617,95000 UZS
10 RON27.235,90000 UZS
20 RON54.471,80000 UZS
50 RON136.179,50000 UZS
100 RON272.359,00000 UZS
250 RON680.897,50000 UZS
500 RON1.361.795,00000 UZS
1000 RON2.723.590,00000 UZS
2000 RON5.447.180,00000 UZS
5000 RON13.617.950,00000 UZS
10000 RON27.235.900,00000 UZS