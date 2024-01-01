Convert UZS to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 Uzbekistan soms to Philippine pesos

50 uzs
0.23 php

so'm1.000 UZS = ₱0.004649 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Philippine Peso
1 UZS0,00465 PHP
5 UZS0,02324 PHP
10 UZS0,04649 PHP
20 UZS0,09298 PHP
50 UZS0,23245 PHP
100 UZS0,46489 PHP
250 UZS1,16223 PHP
500 UZS2,32446 PHP
1000 UZS4,64891 PHP
2000 UZS9,29782 PHP
5000 UZS23,24455 PHP
10000 UZS46,48910 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 PHP215,10400 UZS
5 PHP1.075,52000 UZS
10 PHP2.151,04000 UZS
20 PHP4.302,08000 UZS
50 PHP10.755,20000 UZS
100 PHP21.510,40000 UZS
250 PHP53.776,00000 UZS
500 PHP107.552,00000 UZS
1000 PHP215.104,00000 UZS
2000 PHP430.208,00000 UZS
5000 PHP1.075.520,00000 UZS
10000 PHP2.151.040,00000 UZS