Convert PHP to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

500 php
1,07,723 uzs

₱1.000 PHP = so'm215.4 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9251.5040.7821,371.78156.8457.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0950.569998.421114.1565.277
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6250.8451,482.35169.4857.834
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61510.52912.165104.2944.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 PHP215,44600 UZS
5 PHP1.077,23000 UZS
10 PHP2.154,46000 UZS
20 PHP4.308,92000 UZS
50 PHP10.772,30000 UZS
100 PHP21.544,60000 UZS
250 PHP53.861,50000 UZS
500 PHP107.723,00000 UZS
1000 PHP215.446,00000 UZS
2000 PHP430.892,00000 UZS
5000 PHP1.077.230,00000 UZS
10000 PHP2.154.460,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Philippine Peso
1 UZS0,00464 PHP
5 UZS0,02321 PHP
10 UZS0,04642 PHP
20 UZS0,09283 PHP
50 UZS0,23208 PHP
100 UZS0,46415 PHP
250 UZS1,16039 PHP
500 UZS2,32077 PHP
1000 UZS4,64154 PHP
2000 UZS9,28308 PHP
5000 UZS23,20770 PHP
10000 UZS46,41540 PHP