Convert UZS to MUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Mauritian rupees

2,000 uzs
7.57 mur

so'm1.000 UZS = ₨0.003784 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7271.4761.6180.9619.801
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6581.7541.9241.14123.537
1 USD0.9310.783183.5491.3741.5070.89318.437
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 UZS0,00378 MUR
5 UZS0,01892 MUR
10 UZS0,03784 MUR
20 UZS0,07569 MUR
50 UZS0,18922 MUR
100 UZS0,37843 MUR
250 UZS0,94608 MUR
500 UZS1,89216 MUR
1000 UZS3,78432 MUR
2000 UZS7,56864 MUR
5000 UZS18,92160 MUR
10000 UZS37,84320 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 MUR264,24800 UZS
5 MUR1.321,24000 UZS
10 MUR2.642,48000 UZS
20 MUR5.284,96000 UZS
50 MUR13.212,40000 UZS
100 MUR26.424,80000 UZS
250 MUR66.062,00000 UZS
500 MUR132.124,00000 UZS
1000 MUR264.248,00000 UZS
2000 MUR528.496,00000 UZS
5000 MUR1.321.240,00000 UZS
10000 MUR2.642.480,00000 UZS