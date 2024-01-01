Convert UZS to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 Uzbekistan soms to Jersey pounds

500 uzs
0.03 jep

so'm1.000 UZS = £0.00006206 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7221.4761.6180.9619.802
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6481.7541.9241.14123.538
1 USD0.9310.783183.5441.3741.5070.89418.439
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Jersey pound
1 UZS0,00006 JEP
5 UZS0,00031 JEP
10 UZS0,00062 JEP
20 UZS0,00124 JEP
50 UZS0,00310 JEP
100 UZS0,00621 JEP
250 UZS0,01551 JEP
500 UZS0,03103 JEP
1000 UZS0,06206 JEP
2000 UZS0,12411 JEP
5000 UZS0,31028 JEP
10000 UZS0,62055 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 JEP16.114,70000 UZS
5 JEP80.573,50000 UZS
10 JEP161.147,00000 UZS
20 JEP322.294,00000 UZS
50 JEP805.735,00000 UZS
100 JEP1.611.470,00000 UZS
250 JEP4.028.675,00000 UZS
500 JEP8.057.350,00000 UZS
1000 JEP16.114.700,00000 UZS
2000 JEP32.229.400,00000 UZS
5000 JEP80.573.500,00000 UZS
10000 JEP161.147.000,00000 UZS