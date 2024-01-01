Convert UZS to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 Uzbekistan soms to Israeli new sheqels

100 uzs
0.03 ils

so'm1.000 UZS = ₪0.0002945 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UZS0,00029 ILS
5 UZS0,00147 ILS
10 UZS0,00294 ILS
20 UZS0,00589 ILS
50 UZS0,01472 ILS
100 UZS0,02945 ILS
250 UZS0,07362 ILS
500 UZS0,14724 ILS
1000 UZS0,29448 ILS
2000 UZS0,58896 ILS
5000 UZS1,47240 ILS
10000 UZS2,94480 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uzbekistan Som
1 ILS3.395,81000 UZS
5 ILS16.979,05000 UZS
10 ILS33.958,10000 UZS
20 ILS67.916,20000 UZS
50 ILS169.790,50000 UZS
100 ILS339.581,00000 UZS
250 ILS848.952,50000 UZS
500 ILS1.697.905,00000 UZS
1000 ILS3.395.810,00000 UZS
2000 ILS6.791.620,00000 UZS
5000 ILS16.979.050,00000 UZS
10000 ILS33.958.100,00000 UZS