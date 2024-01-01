Convert UZS to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 Uzbekistan soms to Georgian laris

100 uzs
0.02 gel

so'm1.000 UZS = ₾0.0002271 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0,00023 GEL
5 UZS0,00114 GEL
10 UZS0,00227 GEL
20 UZS0,00454 GEL
50 UZS0,01136 GEL
100 UZS0,02271 GEL
250 UZS0,05678 GEL
500 UZS0,11357 GEL
1000 UZS0,22713 GEL
2000 UZS0,45427 GEL
5000 UZS1,13567 GEL
10000 UZS2,27134 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4.402,69000 UZS
5 GEL22.013,45000 UZS
10 GEL44.026,90000 UZS
20 GEL88.053,80000 UZS
50 GEL220.134,50000 UZS
100 GEL440.269,00000 UZS
250 GEL1.100.672,50000 UZS
500 GEL2.201.345,00000 UZS
1000 GEL4.402.690,00000 UZS
2000 GEL8.805.380,00000 UZS
5000 GEL22.013.450,00000 UZS
10000 GEL44.026.900,00000 UZS