1 Uzbekistan som to Costa Rican colóns

Convert UZS to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 uzs
0.04 crc

so'm1.000 UZS = ₡0.04157 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 UZS0,04157 CRC
5 UZS0,20783 CRC
10 UZS0,41565 CRC
20 UZS0,83130 CRC
50 UZS2,07826 CRC
100 UZS4,15651 CRC
250 UZS10,39128 CRC
500 UZS20,78255 CRC
1000 UZS41,56510 CRC
2000 UZS83,13020 CRC
5000 UZS207,82550 CRC
10000 UZS415,65100 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uzbekistan Som
1 CRC24,05860 UZS
5 CRC120,29300 UZS
10 CRC240,58600 UZS
20 CRC481,17200 UZS
50 CRC1.202,93000 UZS
100 CRC2.405,86000 UZS
250 CRC6.014,65000 UZS
500 CRC12.029,30000 UZS
1000 CRC24.058,60000 UZS
2000 CRC48.117,20000 UZS
5000 CRC120.293,00000 UZS
10000 CRC240.586,00000 UZS