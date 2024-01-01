Uzbekistan soms to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert UZS to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 uzs
0.29 aed

so'm1.000 UZS = د.إ0.0002910 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UZS0,00029 AED
5 UZS0,00146 AED
10 UZS0,00291 AED
20 UZS0,00582 AED
50 UZS0,01455 AED
100 UZS0,02910 AED
250 UZS0,07275 AED
500 UZS0,14551 AED
1000 UZS0,29101 AED
2000 UZS0,58203 AED
5000 UZS1,45507 AED
10000 UZS2,91014 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 AED3.436,26000 UZS
5 AED17.181,30000 UZS
10 AED34.362,60000 UZS
20 AED68.725,20000 UZS
50 AED171.813,00000 UZS
100 AED343.626,00000 UZS
250 AED859.065,00000 UZS
500 AED1.718.130,00000 UZS
1000 AED3.436.260,00000 UZS
2000 AED6.872.520,00000 UZS
5000 AED17.181.300,00000 UZS
10000 AED34.362.600,00000 UZS