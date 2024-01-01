Convert AED to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

500 aed
1717280 uzs

د.إ1.000 AED = so'm3435 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.93130.7849658.68571.3751518.5893
1 INR0.011967313.334090.01114530.009393860.702310.01645680.222464
1 PKR0.003589370.29993210.003342840.002817520.2106450.004935930.066724
1 EUR1.0737589.7236299.14710.84287563.01381.4765719.9603

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 AED3434.56000 UZS
5 AED17172.80000 UZS
10 AED34345.60000 UZS
20 AED68691.20000 UZS
50 AED171728.00000 UZS
100 AED343456.00000 UZS
250 AED858640.00000 UZS
500 AED1717280.00000 UZS
1000 AED3434560.00000 UZS
2000 AED6869120.00000 UZS
5000 AED17172800.00000 UZS
10000 AED34345600.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UZS0.00029 AED
5 UZS0.00146 AED
10 UZS0.00291 AED
20 UZS0.00582 AED
50 UZS0.01456 AED
100 UZS0.02912 AED
250 UZS0.07279 AED
500 UZS0.14558 AED
1000 UZS0.29116 AED
2000 UZS0.58232 AED
5000 UZS1.45579 AED
10000 UZS2.91158 AED