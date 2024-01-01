Uruguayan pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert UYU to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 uyu
117.82 ron

$U1.000 UYU = L0.1178 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7421.4761.6180.9619.808
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6651.7541.9231.14123.544
1 USD0.9310.783183.5511.3741.5060.89418.442
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan peso

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Romanian Leu
1 UYU0,11782 RON
5 UYU0,58908 RON
10 UYU1,17815 RON
20 UYU2,35630 RON
50 UYU5,89075 RON
100 UYU11,78150 RON
250 UYU29,45375 RON
500 UYU58,90750 RON
1000 UYU117,81500 RON
2000 UYU235,63000 RON
5000 UYU589,07500 RON
10000 UYU1.178,15000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Uruguayan Peso
1 RON8,48786 UYU
5 RON42,43930 UYU
10 RON84,87860 UYU
20 RON169,75720 UYU
50 RON424,39300 UYU
100 RON848,78600 UYU
250 RON2.121,96500 UYU
500 RON4.243,93000 UYU
1000 RON8.487,86000 UYU
2000 RON16.975,72000 UYU
5000 RON42.439,30000 UYU
10000 RON84.878,60000 UYU