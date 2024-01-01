100 Uruguayan pesos to Omani rials

Convert UYU to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 uyu
0.979 omr

$U1.000 UYU = ر.ع.0.009788 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.731.4761.6180.9619.805
1 GBP1.18911.276106.6451.7541.9231.14123.538
1 USD0.9310.783183.5481.3741.5060.89418.44
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Omani Rial
1 UYU0,00979 OMR
5 UYU0,04894 OMR
10 UYU0,09788 OMR
20 UYU0,19576 OMR
50 UYU0,48941 OMR
100 UYU0,97881 OMR
250 UYU2,44703 OMR
500 UYU4,89407 OMR
1000 UYU9,78813 OMR
2000 UYU19,57626 OMR
5000 UYU48,94065 OMR
10000 UYU97,88130 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Uruguayan Peso
1 OMR102,16500 UYU
5 OMR510,82500 UYU
10 OMR1.021,65000 UYU
20 OMR2.043,30000 UYU
50 OMR5.108,25000 UYU
100 OMR10.216,50000 UYU
250 OMR25.541,25000 UYU
500 OMR51.082,50000 UYU
1000 OMR102.165,00000 UYU
2000 OMR204.330,00000 UYU
5000 OMR510.825,00000 UYU
10000 OMR1.021.650,00000 UYU