1 Uruguayan peso to Norwegian kroner

Convert UYU to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 uyu
0.27 nok

$U1.000 UYU = kr0.2707 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 UYU0,27067 NOK
5 UYU1,35336 NOK
10 UYU2,70671 NOK
20 UYU5,41342 NOK
50 UYU13,53355 NOK
100 UYU27,06710 NOK
250 UYU67,66775 NOK
500 UYU135,33550 NOK
1000 UYU270,67100 NOK
2000 UYU541,34200 NOK
5000 UYU1.353,35500 NOK
10000 UYU2.706,71000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 NOK3,69452 UYU
5 NOK18,47260 UYU
10 NOK36,94520 UYU
20 NOK73,89040 UYU
50 NOK184,72600 UYU
100 NOK369,45200 UYU
250 NOK923,63000 UYU
500 NOK1.847,26000 UYU
1000 NOK3.694,52000 UYU
2000 NOK7.389,04000 UYU
5000 NOK18.472,60000 UYU
10000 NOK36.945,20000 UYU