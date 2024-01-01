Convert UYU to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 Uruguayan pesos to Mexican pesos

100 uyu
46.90 mxn

$U1.000 UYU = Mex$0.4690 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7231.4761.6180.9619.813
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6271.7541.9231.14123.546
1 USD0.9310.783183.5411.3741.5060.89418.448
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0,46904 MXN
5 UYU2,34520 MXN
10 UYU4,69040 MXN
20 UYU9,38080 MXN
50 UYU23,45200 MXN
100 UYU46,90400 MXN
250 UYU117,26000 MXN
500 UYU234,52000 MXN
1000 UYU469,04000 MXN
2000 UYU938,08000 MXN
5000 UYU2.345,20000 MXN
10000 UYU4.690,40000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2,13202 UYU
5 MXN10,66010 UYU
10 MXN21,32020 UYU
20 MXN42,64040 UYU
50 MXN106,60100 UYU
100 MXN213,20200 UYU
250 MXN533,00500 UYU
500 MXN1.066,01000 UYU
1000 MXN2.132,02000 UYU
2000 MXN4.264,04000 UYU
5000 MXN10.660,10000 UYU
10000 MXN21.320,20000 UYU