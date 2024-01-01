Convert UYU to KRW at the real exchange rate

Uruguayan pesos to South Korean wons today

1,000 uyu
35,003 krw

$U1.000 UYU = ₩35.00 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7031.4761.6180.9619.808
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6021.7541.9231.14123.54
1 USD0.9310.784183.5341.3741.5070.89418.446
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
1 UYU35,00280 KRW
5 UYU175,01400 KRW
10 UYU350,02800 KRW
20 UYU700,05600 KRW
50 UYU1.750,14000 KRW
100 UYU3.500,28000 KRW
250 UYU8.750,70000 KRW
500 UYU17.501,40000 KRW
1000 UYU35.002,80000 KRW
2000 UYU70.005,60000 KRW
5000 UYU175.014,00000 KRW
10000 UYU350.028,00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
1 KRW0,02857 UYU
5 KRW0,14285 UYU
10 KRW0,28569 UYU
20 KRW0,57138 UYU
50 KRW1,42846 UYU
100 KRW2,85691 UYU
250 KRW7,14228 UYU
500 KRW14,28455 UYU
1000 KRW28,56910 UYU
2000 KRW57,13820 UYU
5000 KRW142,84550 UYU
10000 KRW285,69100 UYU
20000 KRW571,38200 UYU
30000 KRW857,07300 UYU
40000 KRW1.142,76400 UYU
50000 KRW1.428,45500 UYU