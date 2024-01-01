Convert UYU to JEP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01992 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jersey pound
1 UYU0,01992 JEP
5 UYU0,09960 JEP
10 UYU0,19920 JEP
20 UYU0,39841 JEP
50 UYU0,99602 JEP
100 UYU1,99204 JEP
250 UYU4,98010 JEP
500 UYU9,96020 JEP
1000 UYU19,92040 JEP
2000 UYU39,84080 JEP
5000 UYU99,60200 JEP
10000 UYU199,20400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 JEP50,19990 UYU
5 JEP250,99950 UYU
10 JEP501,99900 UYU
20 JEP1.003,99800 UYU
50 JEP2.509,99500 UYU
100 JEP5.019,99000 UYU
250 JEP12.549,97500 UYU
500 JEP25.099,95000 UYU
1000 JEP50.199,90000 UYU
2000 JEP100.399,80000 UYU
5000 JEP250.999,50000 UYU
10000 JEP501.999,00000 UYU