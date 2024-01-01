Convert UYU to ISK at the real exchange rate

Uruguayan pesos to Icelandic krónas today

1,000 uyu
3,533.24 isk

$U1.000 UYU = kr3.533 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7381.4761.6180.9619.802
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6251.7541.9231.14123.528
1 USD0.9310.783183.5391.3741.5060.89418.434
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 UYU3,53324 ISK
5 UYU17,66620 ISK
10 UYU35,33240 ISK
20 UYU70,66480 ISK
50 UYU176,66200 ISK
100 UYU353,32400 ISK
250 UYU883,31000 ISK
500 UYU1.766,62000 ISK
1000 UYU3.533,24000 ISK
2000 UYU7.066,48000 ISK
5000 UYU17.666,20000 ISK
10000 UYU35.332,40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uruguayan Peso
1 ISK0,28303 UYU
5 ISK1,41513 UYU
10 ISK2,83027 UYU
20 ISK5,66054 UYU
50 ISK14,15135 UYU
100 ISK28,30270 UYU
250 ISK70,75675 UYU
500 ISK141,51350 UYU
1000 ISK283,02700 UYU
2000 ISK566,05400 UYU
5000 ISK1.415,13500 UYU
10000 ISK2.830,27000 UYU