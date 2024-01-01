Convert UYU to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 Uruguayan pesos to Israeli new sheqels

20 uyu
1.89 ils

$U1.000 UYU = ₪0.09456 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7281.4761.6180.9619.813
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5981.7541.9231.14123.539
1 USD0.9310.784183.5381.3741.5070.89418.447
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UYU0,09456 ILS
5 UYU0,47278 ILS
10 UYU0,94556 ILS
20 UYU1,89111 ILS
50 UYU4,72779 ILS
100 UYU9,45557 ILS
250 UYU23,63893 ILS
500 UYU47,27785 ILS
1000 UYU94,55570 ILS
2000 UYU189,11140 ILS
5000 UYU472,77850 ILS
10000 UYU945,55700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uruguayan Peso
1 ILS10,57580 UYU
5 ILS52,87900 UYU
10 ILS105,75800 UYU
20 ILS211,51600 UYU
50 ILS528,79000 UYU
100 ILS1.057,58000 UYU
250 ILS2.643,95000 UYU
500 ILS5.287,90000 UYU
1000 ILS10.575,80000 UYU
2000 ILS21.151,60000 UYU
5000 ILS52.879,00000 UYU
10000 ILS105.758,00000 UYU