Convert UYU to GEL at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uruguayan pesos to Georgian laris

1,000 uyu
72.84 gel

$U1.000 UYU = ₾0.07284 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Georgian Lari
1 UYU0,07284 GEL
5 UYU0,36419 GEL
10 UYU0,72837 GEL
20 UYU1,45675 GEL
50 UYU3,64186 GEL
100 UYU7,28373 GEL
250 UYU18,20933 GEL
500 UYU36,41865 GEL
1000 UYU72,83730 GEL
2000 UYU145,67460 GEL
5000 UYU364,18650 GEL
10000 UYU728,37300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uruguayan Peso
1 GEL13,72920 UYU
5 GEL68,64600 UYU
10 GEL137,29200 UYU
20 GEL274,58400 UYU
50 GEL686,46000 UYU
100 GEL1.372,92000 UYU
250 GEL3.432,30000 UYU
500 GEL6.864,60000 UYU
1000 GEL13.729,20000 UYU
2000 GEL27.458,40000 UYU
5000 GEL68.646,00000 UYU
10000 GEL137.292,00000 UYU