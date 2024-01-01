10 Uruguayan pesos to British pounds sterling

Convert UYU to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 uyu
0.20 gbp

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01993 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 UYU0,01993 GBP
5 UYU0,09963 GBP
10 UYU0,19925 GBP
20 UYU0,39850 GBP
50 UYU0,99626 GBP
100 UYU1,99251 GBP
250 UYU4,98128 GBP
500 UYU9,96255 GBP
1000 UYU19,92510 GBP
2000 UYU39,85020 GBP
5000 UYU99,62550 GBP
10000 UYU199,25100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uruguayan Peso
1 GBP50,18810 UYU
5 GBP250,94050 UYU
10 GBP501,88100 UYU
20 GBP1.003,76200 UYU
50 GBP2.509,40500 UYU
100 GBP5.018,81000 UYU
250 GBP12.547,02500 UYU
500 GBP25.094,05000 UYU
1000 GBP50.188,10000 UYU
2000 GBP100.376,20000 UYU
5000 GBP250.940,50000 UYU
10000 GBP501.881,00000 UYU