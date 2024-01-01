Convert UYU to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 Uruguayan pesos to Egyptian pounds

10 uyu
12.13 egp

$U1.000 UYU = E£1.213 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.721.4771.6180.9619.797
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5931.7541.9231.14123.52
1 USD0.9310.784183.5341.3751.5070.89418.432
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 UYU1,21303 EGP
5 UYU6,06515 EGP
10 UYU12,13030 EGP
20 UYU24,26060 EGP
50 UYU60,65150 EGP
100 UYU121,30300 EGP
250 UYU303,25750 EGP
500 UYU606,51500 EGP
1000 UYU1.213,03000 EGP
2000 UYU2.426,06000 EGP
5000 UYU6.065,15000 EGP
10000 UYU12.130,30000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 EGP0,82438 UYU
5 EGP4,12191 UYU
10 EGP8,24381 UYU
20 EGP16,48762 UYU
50 EGP41,21905 UYU
100 EGP82,43810 UYU
250 EGP206,09525 UYU
500 EGP412,19050 UYU
1000 EGP824,38100 UYU
2000 EGP1.648,76200 UYU
5000 EGP4.121,90500 UYU
10000 EGP8.243,81000 UYU