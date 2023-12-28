1 US dollar to Omani rials

Convert USD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 usd
0.385 omr

1.00000 USD = 0.38475 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
How to convert US dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Omani Rial
1 USD0.38475 OMR
5 USD1.92375 OMR
10 USD3.84750 OMR
20 USD7.69500 OMR
50 USD19.23750 OMR
100 USD38.47500 OMR
250 USD96.18750 OMR
500 USD192.37500 OMR
1000 USD384.75000 OMR
2000 USD769.50000 OMR
5000 USD1923.75000 OMR
10000 USD3847.50000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / US Dollar
1 OMR2.59909 USD
5 OMR12.99545 USD
10 OMR25.99090 USD
20 OMR51.98180 USD
50 OMR129.95450 USD
100 OMR259.90900 USD
250 OMR649.77250 USD
500 OMR1299.54500 USD
1000 OMR2599.09000 USD
2000 OMR5198.18000 USD
5000 OMR12995.45000 USD
10000 OMR25990.90000 USD