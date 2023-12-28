1 US dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert USD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 usd
10.17 nok

1.00000 USD = 10.16630 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694851.1081592.17771.462811.618560.9302918.7243
1 GBP1.1501111.27445106.0111.682341.861461.0699321.5343
1 USD0.90240.784652183.18161.320051.46060.8394516.8969
1 INR0.01084860.0094330.012021910.01586950.01755920.01009180.203133

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 USD10.16630 NOK
5 USD50.83150 NOK
10 USD101.66300 NOK
20 USD203.32600 NOK
50 USD508.31500 NOK
100 USD1016.63000 NOK
250 USD2541.57500 NOK
500 USD5083.15000 NOK
1000 USD10166.30000 NOK
2000 USD20332.60000 NOK
5000 USD50831.50000 NOK
10000 USD101663.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / US Dollar
1 NOK0.09836 USD
5 NOK0.49182 USD
10 NOK0.98364 USD
20 NOK1.96727 USD
50 NOK4.91819 USD
100 NOK9.83637 USD
250 NOK24.59092 USD
500 NOK49.18185 USD
1000 NOK98.36370 USD
2000 NOK196.72740 USD
5000 NOK491.81850 USD
10000 NOK983.63700 USD