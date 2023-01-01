10 US dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert USD to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 usd
367.36 nio

1.00000 USD = 36.73570 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457970.1095220.001024920.0007006340.0006092030.005518790.0131178
1 INR15.484711.695920.01587060.01084910.009433350.0854570.203125
1 JPY9.13060.58965210.009358140.006396320.005562390.05038990.119773
1 CAD975.68663.0095106.85910.6835980.594395.384612.7988

How to convert US dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 USD36.73570 NIO
5 USD183.67850 NIO
10 USD367.35700 NIO
20 USD734.71400 NIO
50 USD1836.78500 NIO
100 USD3673.57000 NIO
250 USD9183.92500 NIO
500 USD18367.85000 NIO
1000 USD36735.70000 NIO
2000 USD73471.40000 NIO
5000 USD183678.50000 NIO
10000 USD367357.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / US Dollar
1 NIO0.02722 USD
5 NIO0.13611 USD
10 NIO0.27221 USD
20 NIO0.54443 USD
50 NIO1.36108 USD
100 NIO2.72215 USD
250 NIO6.80537 USD
500 NIO13.61075 USD
1000 NIO27.22150 USD
2000 NIO54.44300 USD
5000 NIO136.10750 USD
10000 NIO272.21500 USD