1.00000 USD = 44.27390 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 USD44.27390 MUR
5 USD221.36950 MUR
10 USD442.73900 MUR
20 USD885.47800 MUR
50 USD2213.69500 MUR
100 USD4427.39000 MUR
250 USD11068.47500 MUR
500 USD22136.95000 MUR
1000 USD44273.90000 MUR
2000 USD88547.80000 MUR
5000 USD221369.50000 MUR
10000 USD442739.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / US Dollar
1 MUR0.02259 USD
5 MUR0.11293 USD
10 MUR0.22587 USD
20 MUR0.45173 USD
50 MUR1.12933 USD
100 MUR2.25867 USD
250 MUR5.64668 USD
500 MUR11.29335 USD
1000 MUR22.58670 USD
2000 MUR45.17340 USD
5000 MUR112.93350 USD
10000 MUR225.86700 USD