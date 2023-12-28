10 US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

10 usd
36.26 ils

1.00000 USD = 3.62570 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Conversion rates US Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 USD3.62570 ILS
5 USD18.12850 ILS
10 USD36.25700 ILS
20 USD72.51400 ILS
50 USD181.28500 ILS
100 USD362.57000 ILS
250 USD906.42500 ILS
500 USD1812.85000 ILS
1000 USD3625.70000 ILS
2000 USD7251.40000 ILS
5000 USD18128.50000 ILS
10000 USD36257.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / US Dollar
1 ILS0.27581 USD
5 ILS1.37905 USD
10 ILS2.75809 USD
20 ILS5.51618 USD
50 ILS13.79045 USD
100 ILS27.58090 USD
250 ILS68.95225 USD
500 ILS137.90450 USD
1000 ILS275.80900 USD
2000 ILS551.61800 USD
5000 ILS1379.04500 USD
10000 ILS2758.09000 USD