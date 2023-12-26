100 US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert USD to IDR at the real exchange rate

100 usd
1542000 idr

1.00000 USD = 15420.00000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
How to convert US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 USD15420.00000 IDR
5 USD77100.00000 IDR
10 USD154200.00000 IDR
20 USD308400.00000 IDR
50 USD771000.00000 IDR
100 USD1542000.00000 IDR
250 USD3855000.00000 IDR
500 USD7710000.00000 IDR
1000 USD15420000.00000 IDR
2000 USD30840000.00000 IDR
5000 USD77100000.00000 IDR
10000 USD154200000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / US Dollar
1 IDR0.00006 USD
5 IDR0.00032 USD
10 IDR0.00065 USD
20 IDR0.00130 USD
50 IDR0.00324 USD
100 IDR0.00649 USD
250 IDR0.01621 USD
500 IDR0.03243 USD
1000 IDR0.06485 USD
2000 IDR0.12970 USD
5000 IDR0.32425 USD
10000 IDR0.64851 USD