500 US dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert USD to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 usd
188.498 bhd

1.00000 USD = 0.37700 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869581.1092592.26581.464821.624440.9304918.7803
1 GBP1.1499811.27565106.1071.684561.868131.0700521.5975
1 USD0.90150.783914183.17851.320551.464450.8387516.9306
1 INR0.01083830.009424480.012022310.01587610.01760610.01008370.203545

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 USD0.37700 BHD
5 USD1.88498 BHD
10 USD3.76995 BHD
20 USD7.53990 BHD
50 USD18.84975 BHD
100 USD37.69950 BHD
250 USD94.24875 BHD
500 USD188.49750 BHD
1000 USD376.99500 BHD
2000 USD753.99000 BHD
5000 USD1884.97500 BHD
10000 USD3769.95000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / US Dollar
1 BHD2.65256 USD
5 BHD13.26280 USD
10 BHD26.52560 USD
20 BHD53.05120 USD
50 BHD132.62800 USD
100 BHD265.25600 USD
250 BHD663.14000 USD
500 BHD1326.28000 USD
1000 BHD2652.56000 USD
2000 BHD5305.12000 USD
5000 BHD13262.80000 USD
10000 BHD26525.60000 USD