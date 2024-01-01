1 Ugandan shilling to US dollars

Convert UGX to USD at the real exchange rate

1 ugx
0.00 usd

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.0002683 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / US Dollar
1 UGX0,00027 USD
5 UGX0,00134 USD
10 UGX0,00268 USD
20 UGX0,00537 USD
50 UGX0,01341 USD
100 UGX0,02683 USD
250 UGX0,06707 USD
500 UGX0,13413 USD
1000 UGX0,26826 USD
2000 UGX0,53653 USD
5000 UGX1,34131 USD
10000 UGX2,68263 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 USD3.727,69000 UGX
5 USD18.638,45000 UGX
10 USD37.276,90000 UGX
20 USD74.553,80000 UGX
50 USD186.384,50000 UGX
100 USD372.769,00000 UGX
250 USD931.922,50000 UGX
500 USD1.863.845,00000 UGX
1000 USD3.727.690,00000 UGX
2000 USD7.455.380,00000 UGX
5000 USD18.638.450,00000 UGX
10000 USD37.276.900,00000 UGX