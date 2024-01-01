Convert UGX to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 Ugandan shilling to Ukrainian hryvnias

1 ugx
0.01 uah

Ush1.000 UGX = ₴0.01084 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UGX0,01084 UAH
5 UGX0,05419 UAH
10 UGX0,10838 UAH
20 UGX0,21676 UAH
50 UGX0,54189 UAH
100 UGX1,08378 UAH
250 UGX2,70945 UAH
500 UGX5,41890 UAH
1000 UGX10,83780 UAH
2000 UGX21,67560 UAH
5000 UGX54,18900 UAH
10000 UGX108,37800 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ugandan Shilling
1 UAH92,26960 UGX
5 UAH461,34800 UGX
10 UAH922,69600 UGX
20 UAH1.845,39200 UGX
50 UAH4.613,48000 UGX
100 UAH9.226,96000 UGX
250 UAH23.067,40000 UGX
500 UAH46.134,80000 UGX
1000 UAH92.269,60000 UGX
2000 UAH184.539,20000 UGX
5000 UAH461.348,00000 UGX
10000 UAH922.696,00000 UGX